Trunk or treat Wednesday in the Murray County High School gym parking lot

The Murray County High School chorus will host a trunk or treat Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Murray County High School gym parking lot. The event is free, and the chorus will perform. The public is invited.
The event is a fundraiser for the chorus, and if someone wants to enter a vehicle for the event they need to email catherine.worsham@murray.k12.ga.us. It costs $5 to enter a vehicle and that must be paid before the person or group parks and sets up. All cars must arrive and be in place by 5:30 p.m. There will be a prize for the best decorated car and trunk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.