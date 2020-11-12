Truth for Trump rally planned for Saturday in Dalton

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday there will be a recount of the presidential election in Georgia that will include a hand count of every ballot, something requested by President Donald Trump.
"That is awesome," said Chatsworth resident Bridget Hill.
"I just want to make sure that we get a count that is fair and that is accurate and that includes only legal votes," she said.
Hill is organizing a Truth for Trump event this Saturday in Dalton. It will begin in Ellijay at 9:30 a.m. for a meet and greet at 941 Maddox Drive. Participants will leave at 10 a.m. for Dalton and plan to arrive around 11 at 1319 W. Walnut Ave., near the AT&T store.
"We just want to make our voices heard and to let people know we continue to support President Trump," she said. "He has stood for us for the past four years and has taken so much abuse. We want to stand for him."
Hill said she chose Ellijay as the starting point because it "is strongly Republican." Ellijay is the county seat of Gilmer County, which gave Trump 81.3% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
"We wanted to come to Dalton because it's also strongly Republican and is a bigger city and gives us a bigger stage," she said.
Hill said she has been in discussion with some local Republican elected officials to speak at the rally in Dalton but doesn't have anyone confirmed yet.
She said Dalton residents don't have to travel to Ellijay to take part in the caravan but can join them in Dalton.
"Anyone who wants to come out and support President Trump is welcome," she said.
