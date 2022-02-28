Temporary lane closures will affect traffic near downtown Dalton and the Whitfield County Courthouse on Tuesday. A portion of Selvidge Street and a portion of Thornton Avenue will be affected. Flaggers will be in the area to help direct traffic. The changes are only expected to be necessary on Tuesday.
A portion of Selvidge Street between King Street and Crawford Street adjacent to the courthouse will be reduced to one lane of traffic on Tuesday. Flaggers will be on site to help direct traffic.
Thornton Avenue between Waugh Street and Cuyler Street will have a lane shift and also will be reduced to two lanes with no center turning lane. Traffic signs and police will be on site to assist with traffic. To avoid delays, motorists should plan alternate routes.
