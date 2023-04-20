NOI

Tunnel Hill Community Church holds its annual fundraiser, a yard sale and breakfast, for its woman's group Sisters of Service on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast is by donation. The event is rain or shine. The church is at 121 N. Varnell Road.

