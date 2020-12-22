Santa Claus knew catching all the good behavior at Tunnel Hill Elementary School would be a "tall" order, so he sent his biggest elf to do the job.
Coming in at 6 feet, 7 inches, the world's largest Elf on the Shelf arrived sometime in the night (in 25 degree weather) to greet the students on Friday, the last morning before winter break. Many said he bore an uncanny resemblance to the school's physical education teacher Kevin Booth, known fondly to all as "Coach." Coach was unavailable for comment as he was busy doing "other things."
The children were all smiles as they entered the car-rider loop. One family even drove through twice so younger children could get a better look.
Kindergarten student Caden McKeehan was very excited by the visit.
"I think he was pretty crazy and weird!" he said while wearing a huge smile.
The school Facebook page was full of comments by appreciative parents who loved the special moment created for their children.
"My kids were laughing so hard!" said one parent.
Even parents who no longer have students at Tunnel Hill Elementary were weighing in.
"So cute! I miss my THE family!" said a former Tunnel Hill Elementary parent whose kids have moved on to middle school.
There is a lot of suspicion that Coach Booth may have had something to do with the sudden appearance of the elf, but no one knows for sure. However, we do know "The elf helped to make good memories at a time when that's a little harder to do," said teacher Heidi Long. "And for that, we are thankful and blessed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.