The Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum is happy to announce its receipt of a second grant from the Georgia Civil War Commission.
The commission, known for its commitment to preserving the state’s Civil War heritage, has chosen the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum for this grant in recognition of its outstanding contributions to historical preservation and education in Whitfield County.
“This grant allows our continued commitment to telling the story of Tunnel Hill and Whitfield County,” said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism. “Our manager of the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center, Natalia Williams, has gone over and above working hard to stay true and authentic as she expands and enhances exhibits throughout the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum campus. We are truly thankful for the support from the Georgia Civil War Commission.”
The Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum, the nearby railroad tunnel and the Clisby Austin home are managed by the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information about the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center & Museum and upcoming events, please visit www.civilwarrailroadtunnel.com.
