The Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum is important to Tunnel Hill, the Dalton-Whitfield County area and to area tourism.
When COVID-19 hit our area in 2020, the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the managing agency, had to think of ways to keep visitors safe and still tell our story.
The desire to make this experience more interactive for guests led the staff to apply for a grant from the Georgia Civil War Commission. The commission granted $4,000 to help with improvements to enhance the telling of our story for all visitors alike.
The money from the grant allowed the addition of motion sensor speakers to bring “characters” to life, Lexan plexiglass to the general store and blacksmith’s shed allowing period appropriate staging, and four signs inside the tunnel telling more relevant history.
“The updates we’re making seek to enhance the overall visitor experience. Our goal is to make sure guests of any age will learn more about our area history,” said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism.
The Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum is very excited and grateful for the ability to upgrade the visitor experience courtesy of the grant by the Georgia Civil War Commission.
