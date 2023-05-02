The Tunnel Hill Heritage Center, which is managed by the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is excited to announce the opening of a blacksmith shop exhibit as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and celebrate the region's rich history. The exhibit showcases the vital role blacksmiths played in the development of the region, from crafting essential tools and weapons to creating intricate works of art.
"We are thrilled to offer this new exhibit to our visitors," said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism. "The blacksmith shop exhibit provides a unique opportunity for people to learn about the history of our region and the important contributions made by blacksmiths in shaping our community. It also further enhances both our guided and self-guided tours."
The blacksmith shop display is just one of the many exhibits at the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center, which also features displays on Civil War history, Tunnel Hill history and a historic train tunnel. The center is open to the public six days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit CivilWarRailroadTunnel.com or call (706) 876-1571.
