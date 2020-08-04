Workers swarmed over the historic Tunnel Hill railroad depot last week.
"Inside, you've got electricians wiring up the lights," said City Manager Blake Griffin. "You've got carpenters on the outside of the building working on the front facade. Across the way, you've got workers putting in the concrete pad where we will have a pavilion."
For more than a decade, Tunnel Hill officials have believed the city's railroad depot, located near the Tunnel Hill battlefield and the Clisby Austin house, would make a great community center and tourist attraction. Now, they are about to make that vision a reality.
"We started about a year ago and have made amazing progress," Griffin said. "We are very close to having the building itself ready. We've still got a lot that needs to be done on the outside. But we are hoping to have everything ready by the end of the year."
The main portion of the building — about 2,100 square feet — has been converted into a dining/entertainment area, complete with a stage. The remaining portion — about 900 square feet — will be restrooms and a dressing area for weddings.
"We believe it will attract weddings, family reunions," Griffin said. "We plan to host concerts, plays. The main area, with just chairs, will seat about 170 people. With tables set up, it's going to be less, maybe about 130."
The work was funded by $600,000 from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and $200,000 in donations. The city received a $300,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission but city officials decided to turn it down because of the extensive paperwork required. The grant required approval from the Georgia Historic Preservation Division.
"They are supposed to take 30 days to approve your plans. It took a year, and when we finally got it back, they said any time we made a change it would have to go back before them to get approval," Griffin said. "But pretty much every day, when we got into this, we found things that required us to make some sort of change. It would have taken us forever if we'd had to get them to sign off."
The city will receive another $300,000 from the SPLOST that voters approved in May to finish the exterior work and train watching platform, but Griffin said officials hope they will not need to use all of that money on the depot. The language of the SPLOST will allow them to use any money not spent on the depot to extend sewer into some of the city's residential neighborhoods.
The depot dates to the start of the Western & Atlantic Railroad in 1850. In fact, the stone walls are made from rocks quarried from the nearby Western & Atlantic Railroad tunnel as it was dug out of the Chetoogeta mountain. Griffin said much of the original mortar between the stones had crumbled and had to be replaced. The Western & Atlantic Railroad and its right of way are owned by the state of Georgia.
The state legislature deeded the property to the city in 2007. It had been used for several decades as part of a feed mill, and it most recently was used in the first few years of the 21st century as part of a recycling business. When that firm went out of business, it left a large amount of debris on the property that Whitfield County Public Works removed under an agreement with the city.
Tunnel Hill resident Buddy Watson said he's glad to see the work on the depot coming along.
"It was an eyesore for a long time with all that junk left around it," he said. "I was glad when they finally got rid of that, and it's nice to see them improving everything."
