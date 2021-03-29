Tunnel Hill School, 1940

Contributed photo

Tony Jones shared this photo of a class at Tunnel Hill School in 1940. The only known identification is Jesse Jones, the first boy in the group standing at back. Readers with additional student names/grade/teacher are encouraged to contact Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or at (706) 581-3173.

