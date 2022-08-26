A Tunnel Hill woman died after the tandem trailer she was riding in was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 18 on Airport Road.
According to a preliminary Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report, the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. near the intersection with Brown Bridge Road Southeast. The report said Heather Ray, 36, was a passenger in a tandem trailer being pulled by a bicycle "traveling north on Airport Road in the northbound lane." The report said there were "no rear reflectors or lights on the bicycle or on the tandem trailer ..." The report said it was dark and cloudy.
A Chevrolet Cruze traveling north on Airport Road struck the tandem trailer from behind, causing Ray to be ejected.
The report said the driver of the Cruze "stated that she didn't see the bicyclists until after the impact."
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.