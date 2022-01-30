As a girl growing up in North Dalton, Kim Rogers (now Kim Brummit) remembers the tunnels that ran under U.S. Highway 41 and the parallel railroad tracks and the people who used them. The walkways allowed safe passage to Crown Cotton Mill and neighborhoods on the other side.
“We met up with friends over on Trammell Street (on the west side of the highway), and would go down to play in the creek, which you can't get in anymore because it's all grown up,” she said. “We would say 'We're actually going under the highway!' and thought that was real neat.
"There's an old sidewalk, and we could go down there and find coins because people would walk through there from the mill village to go to work. They may have been wishing coins they tossed out. We would wonder how many people walked this old sidewalk to come to work at the mill.
“We ran through those tunnels and had a blast with them and came out the other end — it was just a lot of fun. We loved those tunnels!”
The tunnels predated Brummit and her friends from those 1960s days by several decades. Crown Cotton Mill was constructed in 1884-85, with other commercial buildings nearby built in the 1890s and early 1900s, according to the Forgotten Georgia Facebook page. The mill ceased production in the 1990s and has been converted to loft apartments and a wedding venue. The old crown topping has been retained.
In the mid- to late-1950s Ron Crick bicycled a newspaper route as a boy.
“I delivered the Chattanooga Free Press, including in the Crown Mill area,” he said. “I remember riding my bike down to the underpass and there was a 'Kilroy was here' graffiti inside the tunnel. I never went very far into the tunnel. I usually stopped at the old Crown Store operated by the Clarks to get a NuGrape (soda) and candy bar for my after-school snack. That set me back 10 cents of the approximate $1 a day I cleared for delivering the newspaper seven days a week. I have many fond memories of growing up in North Dalton.”
Lillie Newman recalls going through the tunnel from the west side of the railroad tracks and walking all the way to the Dalton Recreation Center.
“There were springs at the mill after crossing through the tunnels, and we could picnic there,” she said. “Mother and daddy (Bonnie and Paul Tipton) worked at the mill. Sometimes at Jones Street we would get out (of the tunnel) because there were usually people in there.”
Debra Lewis Martin and her friends also used the tunnels “because it was safe to walk to the recreation center for us instead of crossing Highway 41 and the railroad tracks.”
“We would also go to the little store on the corner to get penny candy when my grandfather would walk with us down the railroad tracks to find pennies,” she recalled. “That was our treat for me and my three siblings.
"The tunnel I'm talking about comes out right below Westwood School; back then it was Crown School. This was maybe 55 years ago. There was also a tunnel on the other side of Crown View Baptist Church before they paved it. It had some water in it back then, but also had sidewalks on the side wide enough to keep you out of the water.”
Playgrounds for kids
Trey Campbell grew up on Jones Street, and relived how the water in the tunnels proved irresistible to a bunch of boys.
“As a kid, I remember the first time I went into the tunnel — I felt like it was a mile-and-a-half long!” he recalled. “There was always some water in them, so somebody would always get pushed in while we were messing around.
"I started playing in that area probably in the late '70s until the mid-'80s … we'd go down there and hang out with the Felker grandkids, and we'd go down under that (underpass) as well. We went swimming in the springs behind the present-day Crown Gardens and Archives building. We'd get in trouble for that, because that was spring water. It was good water. It was a lot of fun living over there.”
Campbell's great-grandfather, Robert Campbell, worked at the mill.
“He passed away the year before I was born (1973) — he was one of the supervisors over there,” he continued. “So was my grandfather, James Campbell. We would walk under the tunnel to get over to the rec department and play ball. It was a good little walk.
"The tunnels were starting to grow up a lot (with underbrush) when we were there because nobody was really using it. We used it to hide when we played war in the neighborhood, we played hide-and-seek and just used it to go over to the mills and stuff.”
Campbell said there were other underground passages as well.
“If you go all the way to the end of Jones Street where it makes a big long curve there on Cascade (Street) — there should still be storage units there — that's a drainage area as well, there's drainage pipes there,” he noted. “We used to take those drainage pipes and walk all the way over there to where Kroger's is now on Cleveland Highway. We had flashlights. It was water drainage — that's what I tell myself now!”
Rick Kendrick grew up in North Dalton in the mid-1950s.
“My dad, Roy Edward Kendrick, worked at the cotton mill, it was a walk of about three blocks from Staten Street,” he remembered. “They changed it to Gin Street, possibly because of the cotton mill.
"We lived on the east side of the mill, up the hill (Mount Rachel) there. We used to walk his supper down to him in the evenings a lot. We went across the mill property and played in the creek. We played all the time around where the museum (Crown Archives) is now, with the springs and all. We used to catch butterflies, but when we got older that tunnel led to where my grandparents lived on the west side (of the tracks) and we could stay off the highway.”
Kendrick said Crown View Baptist Church, where his family attended, was built by the cotton mill, according to a book he has titled “Lost Mill Towns of North Georgia” by Lisa M. Russell.
“They built that as a starter (church) for people in the village,” he said the book states, and also that around 300 houses were built by the mill for its employees as part of Crown Village. “At one point, I remember they started to sell the houses and my dad bought the one we were in,” he said. “It was my understanding from the book that the mill built houses on both sides of the tracks.”
Kendrick's early memories of the tunnels were that they were “kinda scary-like” — especially one day.
“I was walking over and there was a guy laying there in the tunnel on the walkway alongside it — and I didn't know if he was dead or passed out drunk,” he said. “I turned back that day. But it was just a shortcut for us. My grandfather, Homer Stamey, worked there at the mill but he did not use the tunnel, he drove to get there.
"The whole area around there was just like a big playground for us. They had a little league ball field that was located there, I guess it was Crown Little League or something like that. I had some friends from school and we all played baseball, and they were always down there. It was a big thing then. There used to be a couple of big pecan trees right there in front of the ball field … I have a lot of memories.”
Brummit pointed out, “We don't have anything like these tunnels for kids these days. Sometimes I wish things could be liked they used to be. Back then, it was all woods with no warehouses or anything. This is where our great-grandfather retired from and our families lived.”
Martin added, “I wish they would restore it, clean it up for people to see part of history.”
Woman killed on tracks near the mill
Regional historian Greg Cockburn unearthed a 1915 article from The Dalton Citizen headlined “Aged woman killed by passenger train” that reported Jane Busie, 53, was struck by a locomotive's engine at mid-afternoon (no date given) near Crown Cotton Mill.
“She was wearing a large sunbonnet which interfered with her view, and the noise from the mills prevented her from hearing the approach of the train,” the newspaper reported.
Cockburn recalled, “My maternal grandfather, William Jesse Payne, worked at the cotton mill from age 9 to 65; he was a 'fixer.' His brother was a supervisor, he always wore white dress shirts. Many other members of my mother's family worked there also — aunts, great-aunts, but my mother never did. My brother, Steven, and I both spent much of our childhood in the mill village.”
Older brother Steven Cockburn said he remembers more about the mill than the tunnel.
“I remember seeing it, but always thought it was part of the drainage system,” he said of the walkway. “My Granddaddy Payne worked at the mill ... Early on he said the 'straw boss' whipped the children if they were not keeping up with production. He also remembered seeing his first electric light bulb there.”
Coming soon: The tunnel at Hamilton Street and Glenwood Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.