Turnout light in early voting for Dalton and Varnell

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election in Dalton and Varnell has been slow so far.
Whitfield County Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree said that as of Monday afternoon 195 people had voted for the city of Dalton and four for Varnell.
To put those numbers in context, Dalton has 15,892 registered voters, and Varnell has 1,435 registered voters.
Early voting continues every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29, at the elections office in the county courthouse.
Early voting will also take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse. This will be the second Saturday of early voting. Last Saturday, seven people voted, all of them in Dalton.
Whitfield County transit is offering free rides for Dalton voters on early voting Saturdays, but Director Diane Franklin said no one took advantage of the service last Saturday.
"I was disappointed, but hopefully everyone who wanted to vote on Saturday had a way," she said.
Whitfield County transit will offer free rides to and back home for residents of Dalton this Saturday. To schedule a ride, call Whitfield County transit at (706) 278-3606. Officials request voters call at least 24 hours in advance to make sure they can be fit into the schedule.
The contested races are:
• Dalton City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller.
• Dalton City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Gary Crews and Steve Farrow.
• Dalton Board of Education: Incumbent Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza.
• Varnell mayor: Incumbent Tom Dickson and former mayor Anthony Hulsey.
Voters in Varnell will also vote on a referendum on whether to allow the package sale of distilled spirits.
For sample ballots, go to whitfieldcountyga.com/boe/boe.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.