This snapping turtle that found its way to Dalton City Hall looks much older than a teenager and didn't appear to have any ninja skills, given that it required an assist from Dalton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brandon Bray to find its way safely back to the woods. The city was happy for the visit just the same. A member of the City Hall staff named the turtle Franklin before it was relocated, which isn't a name of any Renaissance painter city officials are familiar with.