Twitter has suspended one of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's accounts this weekend due to "repeated violations" of COVID-19 misinformation policies, according to several media outlets.
"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."
The Georgia congressional representative, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, did not say what caused the permanent suspension.
