Twitter on Sunday suspended Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for 12 hours for violating the social media company's "civic integrity policy."
"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," a Twitter spokesperson told CNN.
In her recent tweets, Greene reasserted false claims about widespread voter fraud in Georgia that she alleged happened in the Nov. 3 General Election and in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs. In a long round of tweets, Greene repeated more unsubstantiated voter fraud claims and called Georgia election officials "idiots" and "morons."
Twitter also flagged several of her tweets with this warning: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence"
Greene released a statement criticizing the "Silicon Valley Central cartel" for waging a "multi-front attack to chill free speech in America." She did not say who was a part of the "Silicon Valley Central cartel."
"Congress must act, and act swiftly, to protect free speech in America," said Greene, who represents the 14th Congressional District which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. "Conservative Americans shouldn't be afraid to speak their mind. They shouldn't have to fear being cancelled by American corporations where they work, do business and use services. They shouldn't be scared into submission by socialists who want to end their way of life."
