Two Dalton men face first-degree cruelty to children charges after two children, ages 5 and 8, walked from their home to a nearby store and asked for food, according to information from the Dalton Police Department.
Sammuel Mardogueo Tomas-Bernardo, 24, and Geremias Tomas-Deleon, 32, of 308 Janice St., were charged by the police department on Thursday with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance). Both were still in the Whitfield County jail Monday afternoon.
A statement from the police department said officers were called to the Morris Street area by a "concerned citizen" on Thursday at about 7:25 p.m. "to check on two children walking in the roadway."
"Once officers arrived, they spoke with two children, ages 5 and 8, and determined they had been left at home while their parents were at work," the statement said. "It was determined that the children had walked from their home to a nearby store and asked for food and were stopped by a concerned citizen while walking back."
The officers conducted a check of the home and found "that the home was not in a condition suitable for children and there was no food in the home." The officers also found "there were no responsible adults at the residence."
The officers contacted the Division of Family and Children Services, which contacted the parents of the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.