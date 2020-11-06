Two Dalton men are facing charges including kidnapping and armed robbery following an altercation last week that the Dalton Police Department says began over a set of car keys.
• Charles Marsh, 21, 324 Horseshoe Lane, Dalton, has been charged by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of kidnapping (adult), two counts of false imprisonment, armed robbery (residence, gun), two counts of aggravated assault (gun), two counts of pointing a firearm at another and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Cristian Munguia, 24, 2506 Zoysia Way, Dalton, has been by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of kidnapping (adult), two counts of false imprisonment, armed robbery (residence, gun), two counts of aggravated assault (gun), battery, two counts of pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
In a statement, the police department says that on Oct. 28, officers responded to the area of 820 Shugart Road to a report of a disturbance.
"Multiple witnesses described two male subjects assaulting a male sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle," according to the statement. "The witnesses described the victim being struck in the head with a handgun. Witnesses observed the offenders following the victim of the assault and another victim from the vehicle to an apartment."
Detectives found the two offenders and the victims in an apartment.
"Detectives observed one of the victims to have injuries consistent with the witness statements," the report said. "The victims were familiar with the offenders and reported one being struck in the head with a handgun and both escorted at gunpoint to and held against their will in the apartment."
The report says the offenders were identified as Marsh and Munguia and that detectives found the "incident was the result of an earlier disagreement over a set of car keys and the intent of the offenders was to retrieve the keys from the victims."
Both Marsh and Munguia were in the Whitfield County jail Friday afternoon.
