Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in southwest Georgia

ATLANTA – Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in southwest Georgia.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany announced two coronavirus deaths Wednesday in its facility.
On Wednesday morning, Phoebe had a total of 13 positive patients. More than 330 additional patients are awaiting coronavirus test results, according to the hospital.
“Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect have COVID-19,” Stephen Kitchen, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results."
The announcement brings the total number of deaths in Georgia to three. The state Department of Public Health reported 197 confirmed cases across Georgia as of noon on Wednesday, up from 146 on Tuesday.
Cases are reported in 28 counties, including Whitfield, with the most cases in Fulton (49) and Cobb (28) counties.
According to the state Department of Public Health, there have been 443 tests administered in the State Public Health Lab and 1,065 tests done through commercial labs.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
