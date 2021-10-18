Two exhibits to open at the Guild in November

The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to announce the opening of two exhibits on Friday, Nov. 5.
Gallery FIVE20 will feature “Deeply Rooted: An Intimate Portrait of Place,” a striking exhibit of images by photographer Lee Anne White. In Gallery ONE11, artist Mayelli Diaz Meza showcases a selection of her works in watercolor, acrylic and mural painting.
Lee Anne White has exhibited her photographs in both solo and juried group shows, and works in both digital and alternative processes and with a special love for the black and white print. She lives in Gainesville, Georgia, and teaches landscape and botanical workshops for Maine Media Workshops and the Madeline Island School of the Arts, as well as ones in New Mexico, on Amelia Island and online.
She explains: “As a landscape photographer, I have spent nearly 30 years photographing unique places — from private gardens to coastal islands to ancient Puebloan ruins. What I had not photographed was the land where my roots run the deepest — the foothills and highlands of the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
"It was here that I first came to love the land — to identify trees deep in the hardwood forest, to know the wildflowers at my feet, and to sleep soundly beside a softly gurgling brook. The (COVID-19) pandemic gave me an opportunity to photograph close to home in North Georgia — to follow my sense of curiosity around the bend and down dirt roads.
"Unlike so many developed areas that all look the same, this is a region with a distinct character and where the past is ever present.”
White's work is “rooted in the landscape — the terrain, what grows there, the history of the land and our connection to place.”
A display of works by Meza includes six small watercolors, six large acrylic paintings and photographic reproductions of nine large murals that she has completed in the community. Meza works in a variety of media including acrylic and watercolor, and is skilled in decorative face-painting.
“I was born in Mexico City, a place with more than 21 million inhabitants," she said. "It’s the city that I see when I close my eyes, as hundreds of colors begin to come alive in the streets, full of vibrant art and handmade crafts, from its vendors.
"It is that place which subconsciously gave birth to my inspiration and intuition. As I developed a necessity to create, to paint all those images and embroideries of watercolors and acrylics, I was unaware that I was studying and learning everything my heart recorded of that great city.
"Nowadays, here in North Georgia and through a new frame full of mountains and lush green trees, I enjoy an open art canvas on which my soul continuously unfolds. As I develop and study new art techniques my two worlds can come together.
'I am an esthetics instructor, professional makeup artist and muralist. You can find me instructing and enjoying a Sip & Paint session, teaching art to kids, participating in creating backdrops for our local community theater or helping organize events like Día de Los Muertos.
"I am fortunate and blessed my work has reached many in our community by my displaying culture and art of Mexico. Under the name of 'Elli Paints,' I continue to create different avenues for sharing my creativity and my art. My canvas can be a wall, a face or body. When I dip my brush in paint, color happens, and the magic in my dreams has no bounds.”
The Gallery Opening and Artist Reception is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.
Gallery Openings and Artist Receptions are great opportunities not only to view captivating art but to chat informally with the artists and learn about their inspirations, media and techniques.
For more information, contact Amanda Brown at amandab@creativeartsguild.org or call (706) 259-1974.
