The timeless works of William Shakespeare are set to collide with the vibrant energy of the 1950s rockabilly era in an exciting theater production of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Tennessee)."
Directed by television star and Dalton native Lane Davies, this unique adaptation promises to captivate audiences with its blend of Shakespearean drama and infectious music. The performances are scheduled to take place on June 16-17 at the historic Prater's Mill and June 23-24 at the Burr Performing Arts Park.
"The Two Gentlemen of Verona" tells a tale of friendship, loyalty and the complexities of love. Equity actors and local talent come together, bringing their exceptional skills to the stage, ensuring a memorable performance.
The performances will feature live music performed by the actors and local musicians, creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that celebrates the genius of Shakespeare and the exuberance of rockabilly and country and western music.
Grounds open at 6 p.m. and the shows start at 8. There is no cost for the Burr Performing Arts Park performances. Tickets are available at ConasaugaShakespeare.com or by calling (706) 278-0168. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of these unforgettable performances.
For more information, visit ConasaugaShakespeare.com, email info@conasaugashakespeare.com or visit the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition on Facebook.
