State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, was supposed to celebrate the first birthday of his first grandchild today. Instead, Payne is quarantined due to possible exposure to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We'd been looking forward to that for some time," he said, the disappointment in his voice unmistakable. "Jonah is the apple of my eye. My children and now my grandson are why I do all of this."
Payne found out Wednesday that he and many members of the Georgia General Assembly had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 after a fellow senator who took part in a special session Monday said he'd tested positive for the disease. Both Lt. Gov. Geofff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston sent emails to members of the legislature, encouraging all who were at the Capitol that day to self-quarantine until March 30.
Payne said he doesn't have any of the virus' symptoms, which include a fever, a dry cough and difficulty breathing. Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, is quarantining himself along with a fellow legislator. Ridley said he is not showing any symptoms. Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, is not self-quarantining since was not at the Capitol on Monday.
Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, tested positive for the new coronavirus after participating in the vote Monday to ratify the public health emergency declaration, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. Beach was screened Saturday but did not receive test results back until Wednesday. He sought medical attention last week for a mild fever and cough, but the first diagnosis was not coronavirus.
“After experiencing a fever and cough, I sought medical attention last week,” Beach said in a statement. “The diagnosis I was given was not coronavirus but I did get tested for it on Saturday. With medication, I felt better by Monday and thought I was in the clear. Today, however, my test came back positive.”
In an email sent to lawmakers, Senate staff said Beach had displayed symptoms since March 10. Duncan said he himself will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days after the news.
“I have been told to go into a self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” Duncan said in a press release. “I rest easy knowing that suspending the 2020 session was the right call. We want to protect our members, their families and the individuals they come in contact with daily. The special session on Monday was absolutely necessary to ratify the governor’s public health state of emergency, and we tried to take serious precautions to keep members safe while at the Capitol.”
Beach participated in the vote Monday when the Capitol still had halls full of lawmakers, lobbyists and media. Some lawmakers took to social media to express anger that Beach would come to the Capitol at all given his symptoms.
Rep. Scott Turner, R-Holly Springs, posted on Facebook that he was “shaking with rage” after hearing the news that Beach attended the Capitol special session after displaying symptoms.
“I have an elderly hospice patient at home,” Turner wrote. “(Beach) irresponsibly stayed all day at the Capitol on Monday after being tested on Saturday and exposed all of us.”
Payne said, "We are all taking this very seriously." He credits state Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, a physician, for helping educate Payne and other lawmakers about the virus.
Payne said he and his wife Angie are at their Whitfield County home.
"So far, I've been busy trying to do what work I can, spending a lot of time on the phone," he said.
