Two more suspects in truck stop robbery now in the Whitfield County jail

Two more of the four men accused of robbing a Texas truck driver of $30,000 cash at the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Connector 3, south of Dalton, on July 28 are now in the Whitfield County jail.
Robert Thomas Chandler, 41, of 4 Nevada St., Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, simple battery and robbery (forcible purse snatching).
Adam Rick Smith, 36, of 351 Wayne Road, Russell Springs, Kentucky, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, simple battery and robbery (forcible purse snatching).
Both were arrested two weeks ago in Cincinnati
District Attorney Bert Poston said Monday that a bond hearing could possibly be held for both men on Tuesday.
Walter Wathen, 52, of Cincinnati, was arrested shortly after the robbery after being stopped on I-75 North around mile marker 341, about five miles north of the Rocky Face exit. He was charged with robbery (forcible purse snatching) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
John Branham, 63, of Cincinnati, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the Missouri State Police in Mount Vernon, Missouri. He is charged with robbery.
Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Woods said the group targeted Dalton Thornton after spotting his trailer filled with mobile home axles and tires.
"They were here to commit robberies of truck drivers," Woods said.
Thornton told a reporter after the robbery it isn't unusual for people to approach him about buying mobile home tires and axles.
"I go around to dealerships and pick up mobile home tires and axles," said the Navarro, Texas, resident.
Thornton said "some set-up guys" will often keep the tires and axles after they set up a home and try to sell them later. So he keeps cash on hand to buy them.
Thornton said he spent the night before the robbery with his truck parked at the Pilot Travel Center, planning to pick up some tires at a local dealership. He was parked in a large lot behind the travel center.
Thornton said the morning of the robbery around 8, a man knocked on the door of his truck and asked him about selling him some tires and axles. Thornton said he thought the man might have seen his trailer with tires and axles on it.
"I got out of my truck and talked to him," he said. "He takes me to this other guy. At that point, two other guys approach behind me. As I look at them, the guy I was talking to grabs (the money bag he was carrying his cash in, some $30,000), and the other three hold me. I was able to get away from them in time to chase the man with the money to a van. He drove off. That's when I pulled out my pistol."
A sheriff's office incident report said Thornton fired all five rounds from a Smith & Wesson .38 Special handgun.
"Mr. Thornton stated that he was aiming at the tires of the vehicle in order to disable it," the report said. The report said Thornton was unsure if he struck the vehicle. Thornton called 911.
Woods said the other three men left in a different vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center, traveling north on I-75. They met up at the Red Roof Inn on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton with the Chrysler Town & Country minivan that Wathen was eventually captured in.
"It is believed after moving the (stolen) money from the van to the other vehicle, both vehicles continued northbound on I-75," Woods said.
Woods said last week that law enforcement had recovered "some of the money. The exact amount isn't clear."
Wathen is scheduled for a bond hearing on Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.