The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to announce the opening of two exhibits and an Artist Reception on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available plus wine and beer for purchase. The event is free, open to the public and family friendly.
Gallery FIVE20 – Arts in Health
It is hard to overestimate the excitement felt by Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown and staff in presenting this long-awaited exhibit. Curated by Brown, the Arts in Health exhibit educates viewers about the growing importance of creativity in the healthcare field, highlights how arts in health experiences elevate compassionate care and patients’ subjective experiences, celebrates the launch of the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program at Hamilton Medical Center (administered by the Guild) and advocates for the ongoing support and growth of Arts in Health at Hamilton and in the community as a whole.
The exhibit will take the viewer on a journey toward an understanding of arts in health and the potential for its role in ever greater positive outcomes for patients and families. With this exhibit, Brown shares her own experience as an arts in health practitioner and family caregiver to her son who requires frequent medical care, and as a participant herself in using the arts and creative practice to improve her own health and well-being.
The exhibit includes highlights from different areas of the partnership between the Guild and the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation including the environmental arts in health procurement and curation at the Anna Sue Shaw Children’s Institute, the Peeples Cancer Institute, the Bandy Endoscopy Center and early phases of the patient arts in health programming supported by the Howalt Arts and Wellness Program and, finally, implications for how arts in health can support public health initiatives in our community.
Gallery ONE11 – the Conasauga River Project
Presented by artist Juno, this is an immersive mixed media exhibit featuring photos and video documenting the artist’s experiences on the Conasauga River. Exploring themes of conservation, community and legacy through the lens of joy and stewardship, the artist aims to connect people with their natural resources and celebrate the efforts of the community to secure its sustainability for generations to come.
A self-described multi-passionate entrepreneur, Tanqueray Harper, aka Juno, is a visual storyteller who is committed to community engagement and meaningful work that leads to practical impact. Juno has spent the last 10 years developing skills in storytelling as a photographer by day and performance artist by night and is currently most passionate about the work she is doing in conservation.
By creating shared community experiences that are specifically crafted to connect people to the natural world around them, Juno’s newest work is meant to be immersive and to inspire action.
Additionally, her work as an early education teaching artist has inspired her to add an educational enrichment component to all her artistic projects, one geared toward young developing minds through age-appropriate arts-integration experiences relevant to the subject matter. Juno is dedicated to implementing and over time evolving strategies that create free access and exposure to art for families from diverse backgrounds.
As a family and newborn infant photographer turned conservation/community engagement photographer, Juno has developed a unique perspective when it comes to visual storytelling that is purposefully guided by capturing joy. Influenced by many photojournalists and publications that successfully showcase the power of photo stories, Juno aspires to find, research and craft multimedia artwork in the next stage of her career that tell stories of hope and joy from unique perspectives that could otherwise not be seen by the general public.
The exhibits will remain on display through Feb. 24. For more information about the February Gallery Opening and Reception and the exhibits, contact Brown at amandab@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 259-1974.
