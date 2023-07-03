Congratulations to Daniel Skojac and Bradley Flood of North Murray High School who received third place in a national competition for digital cinema production. And a special thank you to Tyler Ellis, the teacher who supported them throughout all the competitions that led to this honor. So proud of our Mountaineers!
Skojac and Flood received the high school bronze medal in the SkillsUSA Digital Cinema Production competition. We couldn’t be prouder of them and Ellis.
From SkillsUSA
Career and technical students in Georgia earned national recognition and a medal at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta on June 21-22. More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. Skill Point Certificates were also awarded to the national medalists for meeting a threshold score in their event as an indicator of proficiency and workplace readiness. Students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio.
Students were invited to the event based on their outstanding state-level performance in career competitions held this spring. At the SkillsUSA Championships, each student demonstrated their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in one of 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at more than $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
"More than 6,000 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
The SkillsUSA Championships is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.