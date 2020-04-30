Two rural Georgia counties free of confirmed COVID-19 cases

Only two of Georgia’s 159 counties remain free of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The small, rural counties of Taliaferro and Glascock have reported no confirmed coronavirus cases as areas around them slowly increase their counts. County officials attribute the “blessing" to early closures and serious social distancing.
In Glascock, a county with about 3,200 people, County Commission Chairman Lori Boyen said that since the first cases were reported in Georgia, local leaders pushed social distancing as a duty to protect the community.
“We're so rural. We can be as isolated as we want to be,” she said. “Most everyone has been staying at home.”
Nearly all of the county’s 26 local churches — deemed one of the riskiest places for a hotspot of cases in communities across the state — closed before the governor even placed a ban on large gatherings. Faith leaders across the community weighed the health and safety of their elderly members over in-person services.
Josh Carswell, pastor at Gibson Church of God in Glascock, said the impact COVID-19 would have if released into the community would be “devastating.” The church suspended in-person gatherings in mid-March.
“If the main people that are dying are the older folks who have health deficiencies,” he told CNHI, “our responsibility is to our congregations to just shut down and make sure that we're doing what's going to be safe for their health.”
Gov. Brian Kemp was vocal about his personal struggle with possibly mandating churches shutter, encouraging them to move services online. He never barred in-person services despite early warnings that they created coronavirus case clusters like in Albany.
Lewis Berry, mayor pro-tem of Mitchell, a town in Glascock with a little under 200 people, said when medical professionals recommended people social distance and even isolate, the county “took it to heart.” Mitchell City Hall closed its doors on March 16.
“The COVID-19 virus is something that is rather unknown,” he said. “There’s no apparent pill or drug that cures it readily. And it can be fatal. People take the medical professionals' opinions to be valid.”
County Commission Chairman William Blockum told CNHI that “there’s nothing special going on” in Taliaferro, the least populated county in Georgia.
“Taliaferro citizens are doing what it takes to keep a case-free community and we pray it remains that way,” he said.
Officials in both counties wonder not if but when. Glascock has many nurses who work in Augusta, and Richmond County had reported 404 cases and 15 deaths as of 3:25 p.m. on Thursday. Early on when the pandemic caused a frenzy at grocery stores, people from surrounding counties flocked to Glascock's grocery stores, concerning residents.
“We're just blessed, it has not come here yet, that we know of ...” Boyen said. “Hopefully we can hold a little longer, but just talking with my health department about everything, it wouldn't surprise me if we end up with cases here.”
Boyen said it’s hard to hear about the plight of some of the state’s hardest hit counties like Dougherty, where Boyen has family and a cousin who is a nurse.
She knows if it hits Glascock, they will face the same obstacles as Georgia’s other rural areas. Getting their hands on personal protective equipment, she said, would be the biggest challenge.
For now, residents and county officials continue to wait out the pandemic in their homes.
“We're surrounded by it. It kind of makes you wonder how it hasn’t inched in on us yet,” Carswell said. “But I am grateful, very grateful, that it hasn't done such a thing.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
