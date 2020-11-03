Two Whitfield commissioners test positive for coronavirus; Nov. 9 meeting will be held virtually

A Whitfield County Board of Commissioners budget work session scheduled for Monday was canceled, with two commissioners testing positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and Board Chairman Lynn Laughter and County Administrator Mark Gibson under quarantine for exposure to coronavirus.
Commissioners Roger Crossen and Barry Robbins have tested positive for the coronavirus. Crossen is currently hospitalized.
Crossen missed a Monday, Oct. 26, called meeting of the board of commissioners.
"He was already feeling sick," Laughter said. "He started feeling sick Friday, Oct. 24."
Crossen was admitted to Hamilton Medical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and is currently in intensive care after testing.
"He has been pretty stable throughout this," his son Chris said. "He was never put on a ventilator. He was put on oxygen. He never took any steps backward. They are just taking their time with it, waiting to make sure it will be OK for him to go home and not get in any hurry.
Chris Crossen said his mother tested positive but has not had any symptoms.
Laughter said she and Roger Crossen, Gibson and Fire Chief Edward O'Brien were in a meeting on Oct. 22, just before a set of budget meetings.
At our budget meetings, we are all surrounded by plexiglass, so we weren't exposed to each other then," she said. "But in my meeting with Roger, I wore my mask into the meeting and took it off. I found out Roger was positive on Oct. 27, and (Northwest Georgia Health District Director) Dr. Zachary Taylor told me get a (coronavirus) test and go home."
Her test came back negative.
Meanwhile, she says her husband, attorney Ben Laughter, had a very bad headache on Oct. 24.
"On Oct. 28, he decided, on a whim, to go get tested, and his test came back positive," she said. "Dr. Taylor told me to go back and get another test. It came back negative, so I've had two negative tests. Ben has very mild symptoms, which I'm thankful for. He has lost his sense of taste and smell. He has mild headaches and a scratchy throat."
Laughter said her first quarantine, from her exposure to Crossen, would have ended Thursday.
"But because of my exposure to Ben that has expanded to Nov. 8 or 9," she said.
She said Gibson tested negative as well. O'Brien said he tested negative.
Laughter said she plans to hold the commissioners' Monday, Nov. 9, meeting online.
"That will be a virtual meeting," she said. "We'll take it day by day after that. But I'd like to hold meetings virtually, so we don't expose the public, not just to us but to anyone else."
Commissioner Harold Brooker says he was out of town on Oct. 22.
"I'm wearing a mask and doing my best to stay clear of everybody," he said.
Commissioner Greg Jones said he hasn't been tested for the virus but is keeping an eye out for symptoms and is doing well so far.
Robbins said Monday he doesn't think he was exposed to Crossen.
"We were in the same room, but we were distancing and trying to take precautions," he said. "But I had a test last Wednesday. They called (Monday) and confirmed that I am positive and will have to quarantine 14 days from that day. I have a little achy feeling, but I don't know if that's the result of the virus. I had a flu shot. But I don't have a cough or anything like that."
Laughter said she would be even more diligent about wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in the future, not only to protect herself but others.
Statewide, there have been 362,921 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases with 7,999 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has had 5,738 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 633 cases reported in the past two weeks as of Monday, according to the state Department of Public Health. There have been 64 deaths attributed to the virus. Whitfield County has the 14th most COVID-19 cases out of 159 Georgia counties.
Sherry Gregory, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, said it's becoming more noticeable that people aren't wearing masks in public as diligently as the once were.
"People are becoming complacent," she said. "We strongly urge the community to take COVID-19 seriously. We do not yet have a vaccine or medications to combat the illness. It is not over."
