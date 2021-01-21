U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Thursday afternoon she filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, about 28 hours after was inaugurated.
Greene posted to Twitter a five-second video saying: "I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. We'll see how this goes."
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
Neither Greene nor her press spokesman immediately returned messages to the Daily Citizen-News seeking comment.
Earlier this month, Greene said she would seek to remove Biden for "abuse of power."
"I would like to announce on behalf of the American people we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable," Greene said during an appearance on Newsmax. "We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments."
She presented no evidence Biden had abused his power or had been "bought off" by foreign governments.
Greene, in her first year in Congress, represents the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.