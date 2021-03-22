U.S. Rep. Greene to hold forum in Chatsworth on Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will host a forum in Chatsworth on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Greene's office says seating is limited, and those who wish to attend must register in advance. The location of the forum has not been announced. The location will be emailed to those who register. Attendance is limited to 14th Congressional District residents, and those who attend will be required to present a valid government ID to enter. The 14th District includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
To register, go to https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/kcKejUq.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.