Ahead of her visit with constituents in Dalton Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is now facing media reports that she supported violence against Democratic politicians in social media posts.
CNN reported Tuesday Greene "repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress." The report was the result of a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene's Facebook page.
Greene has come under fire for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories and repeating baseless claims of election fraud in support of Donald Trump.
Greene is set to meet with some constituents on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Dalton.
She represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Dalton event
Those who wish to attend the event Wednesday must register online at Greene's website greene.house.gov/about/events/dalton-town-hall-january-27-2021. The venue for the event has not been announced.
"Attendance is limited to constituents only," the website states.
"The venues are being finalized and only registered attendees will receive the location information," said Nick Dyer, communications director for Greene. "This is due to security warnings from (U.S.) Capitol Police and the (House) Sergeant at Arms." Greene is also holding meetings in Rome today and in Dallas on Thursday.
The U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to an email message Monday.
Greene's website says "A valid government ID matching your registration is required for entry."
Dyer did not say how many people will be admitted, but the website says that due to "COVID-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited and entry is not guaranteed."
Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chairman Debby Peppers said she doesn't think many Democrats will show up.
"Our party hasn't met, except virtually, since February or March," she said. "We don't do big gatherings. I personally wasn't interested in going."
The meeting will be broadcast on Greene's congressional Facebook page through Facebook Live.
