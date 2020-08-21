U.S. Sen. David Perdue says his wife Bonnie was a special education teacher, so he has a strong interest in groups that serve those with special needs.
That's why the Georgia Republican chose to come to Dalton on Wednesday and meet with officials and clients of Cross Plains Community Partner, which provides services to those with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Perdue also met with executives from local businesses that partner with Cross Plains in Project Search, a nine-month internship that immerses those with disabilities in the world of work, at Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Dalton campus.
"This is close to my heart," Perdue said after the meetings. "To see young people come through that program and fit into a workplace where they get a life mission and they get fulfillment, it's just amazing. I spoke to two young men who came through this program and are now in jobs. I'm so gratified that we (Congress) were able to help Cross Plains get through this COVID-19 crisis."
Cross Plains was one of more than 156,000 small businesses and nonprofits in Georgia that benefited from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March and which provided forgivable loans for them to maintain their operations during the economic shutdown. Perdue traveled across the state during the past several days visiting several of those organizations.
"I haven't spoken to one business yet that said they would have been able to make it without (the loan)," Perdue said. "These are small businesses and nonprofits that don't have the reserves of a large business."
"This program literally meant that we were able to sustain our workforce," said Cross Plains Executive Director Deborah Conway. "It was a crucial part of making sure that we were able to keep all of our employees and that people with disabilities had a program to come back to."
Conway said Cross Plains is currently serving close to 100 people.
Perdue said he is hopeful Congress will pass a second round of COVID-19 relief soon.
"We are going to have one," Perdue said. "The question is what it is going to look like. We are hopeful that we will have a targeted interim bill that will have some more (payroll protection loans), some liability protection, maybe another direct payment to individuals. We could have that as soon as next week. There are still some bigger issues to deal with, but I hope we can move forward on that."
