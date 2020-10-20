U.S. Senate candidates address QAnon, pandemic response during debate

ATLANTA — The top contenders in the crowded race for former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat addressed topics ranging from conspiracy movement QAnon to the president’s pandemic response Monday during a debate.
Appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faced Republican Congressman Doug Collins; Democrats Raphael Warnock, Matt Lieberman and Ed Tarver; and Libertarian Brian Slowinski during the debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club.
A runoff between Warnock and either Loeffler or Collins is expected.
Loeffler and Collins have been locked in a battle to show who is the biggest Donald Trump supporter, pro-life lawmaker and “true conservative.” Their answers were starkly different when asked to address the unfounded conspiracy movement QAnon that has woven itself into the political cycle this election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter and Republican candidate for Congress from the 14th District that includes Whitfield and Murray counties, endorsed Loeffler last week, seen as another effort by the senator to woo far-right Republican voters. Loeffler's appointment by Kemp was initially seen by some to be an attempt to gain the support of moderates and suburban women but her messaging has veered further right on the political spectrum.
"I denounce hate groups of all types — on the left and the right,” Loeffler said during the debate. "I don't know anything about QAnon.”
Collins said he does not agree with QAnon conspiracy theories nor support them. Warnock said he “condemns violence” no matter the source.
The candidates also had the opportunity to comment on President Trump’s response to the pandemic — COVID-19 has sickened more than 8.2 million Americans and killed more than 220,000.
Neither Loeffler nor Collins commented on how the pandemic could have been handled differently but boasted of their support for the president.
"I am proud to be the only U.S. senator with a 100% voting record with President Trump,” Loeffler said.
Lieberman asked Loeffler if she disagrees with anything Trump has done and she said plainly, “No.”
Collins praised Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
"Georgia is living proof that you can actually get the economy going and get our state going at the same time as actually making sure that the virus is kept in check,” he said.
Warnock, pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has garnered increased support during the past few weeks, surpassing his Republican opponents in various polls. During the debate, Warnock offered harsh criticism of President Trump and noted that his administration has yet to develop a national response to curb COVID-19 spread.
“We’re nine months into this pandemic and the government is not doing what it can do,” he said. "We still haven’t seen a national, coordinated response to the pandemic.”
Warnock said to offset the crippling impact of the pandemic on Americans, he would support tax relief measures for lower- and middle-class families as well as a tax hike for people making more than $400,000 a year.
Slowinski called out Loeffler for blaming China for the pandemic, saying blanketed statements blaming the country for the spread of the virus is hateful toward Chinese-Americans.
"Let me be very clear, I will not be an apologist or a shill for China. China brought this disease to our country,” Loeffler said. "We have to hold China accountable, they made the (World Health Organization) complicit and it spread around the world.”
Tarver and Lieberman have been under pressure from the Democratic Party to drop out of the special election and back Warnock but have declined.
Both candidates as well as Slowinski used the debate as an opportunity to point to the three frontrunners — Loeffler, Collins and Warnock — as "typical politicians.”
“We have a chance here to vote for something other than an establishment Democrat or an establishment Republican for the first time in a long time,” Lieberman appealed to voters. "There are more than just two flavors on the menu. For God's sake, don't just pick one of the same two flavors that you don't even like that much in the first place.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
