ATLANTA — Several Georgia Republicans used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to make their case for the their proposed “constitutional carry” gun law.
The proposal, Senate Bill 319, which was approved 34-22 in the Senate Monday, would allow legal weapons carriers in Georgia to carry a concealed firearm without applying for a permit.
“I’m a firm believer and a strict constructionist in the Constitution of the United States and the guarantees to the people of the United State to keep and bear arms,” Sen. Lindsey Tippens pf Marietta said. “I would be willing to bet you today that 99% of the people in Ukraine would give anything they have to have a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms."
Reports have shown that Ukraine civilians are armed and helping fight the Russian army, which invaded the country Thursday.
“Ask yourselves, ‘What would a Ukrainian citizen say about their right to take up and bear arms?” Sen. Matt Brass of Newnan said.
Currently, a “weapons carry license” is needed to carry a concealed firearm in Georgia. To obtain one, you must be 21 or older, unless in the military; must have no felony convictions; must have not been in a mental hospital or drug/alcohol treatment center within the last five years; or have not been committed to a mental hospital against one's will. The average permit fee is $75.
Nearly 5,200 people were denied weapons carry permits in 2020 largely due to criminal convictions, according to Democrat Sen. Elena Parent of Atlanta, citing data from the state’s superior courts.
While the bill proposal removes the permit process to conceal a firearm, the bill does not change who can purchase a gun from a retailer in Georgia.
“Those individuals if they go to a retail store and attempt to purchase a firearm, they will once again be denied because this legislation does not prevent those retailers from running background checks through GCIC (Georgia Crime Information Center) and NCIC (National Crime Information Center),” said Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula in response to Parent.
Republicans rejected a Democrat-sponsored amendment to the proposal Monday that would have required someone selling a gun to have a licensed dealer perform a background check on the prospective buyer, with exceptions such as familial transfers.
“A universal background check at the point of sale or transfer would most clearly determine who is and who is not in the language of the bill a ‘lawful weapons carrier,’” Democrat Sen. Michelle Au of Johns Creek said.
More than 20 states allow gun owners to carry a gun without a permit. Last year, several states — Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah — changed their laws to allow open and concealed carry of firearms without a permit. Alabama and other states are also looking to pass similar legislation this year.
Republicans argue that criminals will still carry guns despite the laws and that the proposal simply makes it easier for law-abiding citizens to carry.
Democrats have maintained that loosening gun restrictions will lead to more crime and gun-related deaths.
Sen. Jennifer Jordan of Atlanta and other Democrats called out Republicans restricting voting as a constitutional right but expanding gun access as a constitutional right.
“For every gun law that we have loosening gun restrictions, why don’t we do the same for voting?” Jordan said. “As we heard from the sponsor (of the bill proposal) and as we've heard from people pushing these laws, no extra layers or steps to be able to exercise a constitutional right … permits, license, registration … are unconstitutional government sponsored barriers. ‘I shouldn't have to wait to get my gun.’ But by God, we will put deadlines, restrictions, timelines on people when all they want to do is exercise the franchise to cast a vote.”
The bill now heads to the House for a vote.
