Unemployment rate decreases in metro Dalton in February

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said this week that metro Dalton added to its labor force in February.
Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties.
According to preliminary data, the two-county metropolitan statistical area (MSA) also showed a jump in employment for the month and the year.
The unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points in February, reaching 4.4 percent. A year ago, the rate was 5.3 percent.
The labor force decreased in February by 245 and ended the month with 59,203. That number is down 496 when compared to February of 2019.
Metro Dalton ended February with 65,700 jobs. That number increased by 300 from January to February, and decreased by 500 over the year.
Metro Dalton finished the month with 56,617 employed residents. That number increased by 513 over the month and is up by 81 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by about 86 percent in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 60 percent.
Employ Georgia, the Georgia Department of Labor’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 727 active job postings in metro Dalton for February.
You can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other department services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
