The University of North Georgia welcomed new cadets this fall after successful completion of Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week. FROG Week, led by cadets with supervision from the commandant staff, helps transition the incoming cadets to the military lifestyle of the Corps.
New cadets at UNG include:
• Dharian Antonio of Dalton
• Selena Paniagua of Dalton
Structure has always been part of FROG Week at UNG. It increased this year with social distancing, masks and other health and safety protocols implemented as the Corps of Cadets welcomed about 180 freshmen to campus for the Aug. 6-15 training event.
