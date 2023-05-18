Despite a strike by bus drivers against First Student, which provides bus service to Dalton Public Schools, attendance has been strong this week, according to Superintendent Tim Scott.
“Attendance has been really, really good,” Scott said Thursday. “Brookwood School has 97% attendance today. Roan School, and most of those kids ride buses, had 96% attendance. All of our numbers are normal. We’ve had to do some things differently. Schools are opening earlier and closing later to accommodate parents. There are 18 bus drivers still driving. We are thankful for them. We are thankful for parents and community members who are coming together to get these kids to school.”
The school system also set up new bus stops to help it better serve students with a more limited number of drivers.
The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), which represents the drivers, began a strike on Monday.
“This is about First Student, not Dalton Public Schools,” said Lackecha Strickland, president of ATU Local 1212. “This is an unfair labor practice strike.”
The ATU was founded in 1892 and represents some 200,000 employees in public transit in all 50 states and Canada. Local 1212 covers Dalton and Chattanooga.
First Student is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and provides transportation for school systems across the United States and Canada.
Strickland said unfair labor practices include unfair reprimands and retaliation as well as refusing to provide information when requested.
But Strickland said both sides are now negotiating and have been making progress, and she is hopeful the strike can be resolved before May 26, the last day of school for Dalton Public Schools students.
In a statement Thursday, First Student said, “We continue to make progress in bargaining sessions with ATU leadership. A limited number of open issues remain. More negotiations are scheduled this (Thursday) evening. We had 18 drivers report to work today, and they serviced all the new community bus stops. We remain focused on working toward a successful finalization of an agreement with the ATU.”
Jennifer Jones, who has driven buses for Dalton Public Schools for a total of 24 years, said she hopes the sides can reach an agreement soon.
“Sure, I want to get back to work,” she said. “Yes, we all want to be treated fairly. But I think we all love this job. I know I do. I love getting to know the kids, watching them as they grow up. I now see students who rode my bus out in the community, and it’s nice to get to say hello to them.”
The school system said anyone with questions about transportation can call First Student at (706) 428-9489 or Jeff Wells with the school system’s maintenance and operations department at (706) 463-5037 or contact the school system by email to info@dalton.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.