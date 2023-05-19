"After a unified and strong week-long strike, ATU Local 1212-Chattanooga school bus workers in Dalton voted overwhelmingly to approve a strong collective bargaining agreement with First Student to end their strike," the union said in a press release on its website Friday. "Nearly 40 bus drivers, monitors, mechanics and other student transportation workers walked off the job on May 15 ... "
A spokeswoman for the Amalgamated Transit Union said all members who were on the picket line will be back at work on Monday. First Student is a contractor for Dalton Public Schools.
“This is a great day for our Dalton school bus members,” said Local 1212 President/Business Agent Lakecha Strickland in the press release. “This strike showed the power of fighting for our rights. This was one of the first strikes in Dalton in decades, and our members stood strong and united. We are thankful for the outpouring of support from our parents, teachers and the Georgia AFL-CIO, many of whom walked our picket lines. After months of negotiations, this contract recognizes our members for the heroes they truly are.”
"The new 3-year contract with First Student includes substantial wage increases, their first ever paid vacation days, a retention bonus, a new strong grievance procedure, a better seniority system and other improvements," the press release said.
"The school bus workers voted to join the ATU in December 2022," the press release said.
“I am proud of our Dalton school bus members and the solidarity, resolve and unity they showed on the picket lines this past week,” said ATU International President John Costa in the press release. “The result was a strong contract that recognizes the commitment and dedication of these workers to safely transport their students to and from school and other school activities. Thank you to all our members and our allies who showed up on the line.”
Dalton Public Schools had set up new bus stops to help it better serve students with a more limited number of drivers.
“This is about First Student, not Dalton Public Schools,” Strickland had said. “This is an unfair labor practice strike.”
The school system had said, "The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.”
“I want to emphasize that this strike action is directed towards First Student and is not a reflection of any issues within Dalton Public Schools," Superintendent Tim Scott said in a message on the school system's website. "Unfortunately, as a school district, we do not have any authority in these negotiations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.