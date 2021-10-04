United Daughters of the Confederacy presents check for the Avenue of the Flags

Bonnie Grady, president of the Chickamauga chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy No. 1091, and Mary Gilbreth met recently with George Lo Greco, chairman of the Avenue of Flags. Lo Greco was presented with a check to help with the replacement of some of the flags.
The flags are placed on the courthouse lawn and on King Street on patriotic occasions. Dalton American Legion Post 112 is the administrative organization for the effort. The display was vandalized in September.
