United Grocery Outlet ribbon cutting

CEO Gary Buchanan, manager Jesse Bryson and colleagues welcomed the community to the grand opening of the United Grocery Outlet, 500 S. 3rd Ave. in Chatsworth. The store has recently been remodeled. From left are Josh Etheridge (Chatsworth police chief), Eric Hable (director of operations), Edna Casillas (cashier), KW Gong (Chatsworth mayor), Leester Gonzalez (assistant manager), Jenna Gentry (cashier), Greg Hogan (Murray County sole commissioner), Jimmy Davenport (Murray County sheriff), Bryson, Gloria Lurz (cashier), Justin Taylor (market manager), Sirena Hall (cashier), Phillip Lee (stocker), Bob Goniena (meat cutter), Paige Robinson (third key manager), Kenny Burger (produce manager), Carlos Rajos (meat cutter), John Butler (stocker), Nick Jones (product manager), Clinton Tankersly (stocker), Taylor Beavers (scanning coordinator), Tara Pless (third key manager), Jameson Jones (human resources director), Jessica Alonza (cashier), Diane Arnold (Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce), Buchanan, Jackie Penley (maintenance) and Robbie Green (district 1 manager). The store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

