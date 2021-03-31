United Grocery Outlet ribbon cutting
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Melissa Rogers, age 63, of Dalton passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hamilton Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Emmaree Rogers and her 1st husband, James Ashford. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Amie and Allen Burchfield, Raquel Ash…
Clyde Roosevelt Welch, age 87, of Blue Ridge, GA passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. Mr. Welch was born in Chatsworth, GA on May 14, 1933 to the late Floyd Knighten Welch and Ollie Jane Osborn Welch. Mr. Welch proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for March 26
- Deputy involved in deadly crash off administrative leave
- City gives Dalton State College OK for mural on College Drive
- Man convicted of meth and firearms charges
- Area Arrests for March 27-28
- Southeast boys steal 2 late goals to end Creek's streak, keep their own alive
- Area Arrests for March 30
- Area Arrests for March 24
- Hazardous weather expected today in Whitfield, Murray counties
- Whitfield Restaurant Reports for March 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.