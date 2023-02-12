Piet and Julian Dossche took on the challenge in 2022 to be the United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign co-chairs.
Although it’s no easy task serving as campaign co-chairs, both Piet and Julian believe strongly in the value of United Way: uniting people and resources to create lasting change in our community. Witnessing firsthand the impact of United Way, Julian and Piet led the charge to fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our local community.
“I am grateful that United Way addresses such a broad spectrum of needs,” Piet said. “No other organization can make such a large impact in so many areas as effectively as United Way.”
This year the father-son duo and their team focused on the power of community. They recently gathered the United Way campaign cabinet and board members to celebrate and announce that the 2022 campaign goal of $4.15 million has been achieved.
“This is the largest campaign goal in United Way’s history!” Julian said. “What does this mean? It means we are helping our community reach its full potential. It means our business community and individuals are committed to this philanthropic cause. But in simplest terms, it means we are changing lives. My dad and I could not have accomplished this goal without the help of our campaign cabinet and everyone who supports United Way.”
From dedicated corporate partners, philanthropists investing $10,000 in the Alexis de Tocqueville Society, Women’s Leadership Council members giving $1,000 each, Young Leaders Society members pledging $365 and individuals giving weekly through payroll deduction, more than 10,000 local United Way donors contributed to the 2022 campaign. It is evident that the strong heritage that our community has in giving to United Way is still very much alive.
“Every donor, every dollar, every partner, advocate, and volunteer — including you — makes a huge impact,” Piet said. “Because of your generosity, 2023 will be a year of hope for so many.”
United Way President Amanda Burt said: “Our major donors have continued to step up and stood steadfast in their support of United Way and our mission. A diverse group of donors reflecting our community also came forward to help their friends, neighbors and co-workers when help was needed. Our loyal corporate partners have continued to step up to ensure United Way of Northwest Georgia has the financial support to provide vital community services to those in need. The power of our community to support one another is unmatched. We are thankful to live in a community where a giving spirit is an integral part of everyday life.”
During the campaign, companies and individual donors across the community joined forces showing just how strong the power of a community united is. United Way improves the lives of over 47,000 individuals and families in Whitfield and Murray counties each year. United Way connects people in need with people who can help in Northwest Georgia.
The 2022 United Way Campaign Cabinet members include: Piet and Julian Dossche, 2022 campaign co-chairs; Zack Adamson, Engineered Floors; Blake Adcock, Adcock Financial Group; Irasema Alvarado, MarshMclennan Agency; Shane Day, Textile Rubber and Chemical Tiarco; Fernando Galvan, Huali Floors; Barry Gentry, Murray County Chamber of Commerce; Andrew Hayes, Georgia Ports Authority; Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries Inc.; Tammy Herndon, Herndon Properties; Zac Long, Huali Floors; Keyla Manning, Mattex Group; Gage Peeples, United Surface Solutions; Phenna Petty, Petty Dairy (Murray County Board of Education); Mike Sanderson, Engineered Floors; Pete Sigmon, Shaw retiree; Karen Townsend, community volunteer; Greg Wrenn; Kevin Wright, Marketing Alliance Group; Joe Young, Engineered Floors; and Will Young, Engineered Floors
Thank you to the CEOs, campaign teams and all the individuals who support United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year.
