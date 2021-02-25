United Way achieves campaign goal

Chuck and Jody McClurg led the charge in 2020 as the United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign co-chairs.
Seeing the great need in the community, they volunteered to co-chair the campaign. The McClurgs have been supporters of United Way for many years. Chuck and Jody have always given generously of both their financial resources and of their time.
Co-chairing the campaign during a global pandemic was definitely a challenge, but the McClurgs rose to the occasion. They believe strongly in United Way’s commitment to improving lives and creating lasting change. Having seen firsthand the impact of United Way, Chuck and Jody and their team set a goal of $4.125 million.
Chuck and Jody’s passion for United Way and the people of this community is genuine and evident the moment they begin sharing about United Way. They recently gathered the United Way Campaign Cabinet to celebrate and announce that our community did indeed rise to the occasion during a very hard year and met the $4.125 million goal!
“The tremendous community support for United Way has never been more evident given the challenges we all faced due to the pandemic," Chuck said. "The hard work done by our amazing Campaign Cabinet by sharing the story of United Way to all of our donors is the reason this year’s campaign was successful. With last year’s unprecedented events that affected every single family in some way, achieving our goal of $4.125 million is a testament to our community and the commitment of our corporate partners, individual donors and the persistence of our campaign cabinet. Jody and I are so proud to be a part of such a generous community that is dedicated to helping all of our neighbors. United Way brings together the people, passion and resources to create lasting change."
United Way President Amanda Burt said: “Our corporate partners really stepped up to ensure United Way of Northwest Georgia would have the continued financial support to provide vital community services. Our major donors stood steadfast in their support, and a diverse group of over 9,300 donors reflecting our community came forward to help their friends, neighbors and co-workers when help was needed most. The power of our community to support one another is unmatched. We are thankful to live in a community where a giving spirit is an integral part of everyday life.”
During the campaign, companies and individual donors all across the community joined forces to ensure that we are "Building Better Futures." United Way improves the lives of over 57,000 people and families in Whitfield and Murray counties each year. United Way connects people in need with people who can help in Northwest Georgia.
The 2020 United Way Campaign Cabinet members were:
• Chuck (Shaw Industries) and Jody McClurg (Dalton Public Schools Board of Education), 2020 campaign co-chairs
• Amy Anderson, Amy Anderson Human Resource Consulting
• Hank Blackwood, Dalton Utilities
• James Coker, Signature Flooring
• Julian Dossche, Huali Group US
• Piet Dossche, Alexis de Tocqueville chair
• J.T. Finley, Maryville Jewelers
• David Gregg, Bank of Ozarks
• Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries
• Ted Hogshead, Mohawk Industries
• Jeff Hughes, Kobayashi
• Ben Lamb, Shaw Industries
• Bob Lee, BeauFlor USA
• Lane Lewis, Direct Packaging
• Zac Long, community volunteer
• Garren Palmer, Shaw Industries
• Jason Reynolds, Engineered Floors
• Stephanie Reynolds, community volunteer
• Bart Rich, Carpet Industry Clearing House
• Micah Riggle, Mohawk Industries
• Pete Sigmon, Shaw Industries retiree
• Trey Thames, Mohawk Industries
• Chad Thompson, Shaw Industries
• Karen Townsend, community volunteer
• Terry Wilson, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.
• Kevin Wright, Marketing Alliance Group
• Joe Young, Engineered Floors
• Will Young, Engineered Floors
Please join Chuck and Jody McClurg, Burt, Joe Young (2020 board chair) and Tim Baucom (2021 board chair) for United Way’s Virtual Annual Meeting Celebration on Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. We will be celebrating and thanking our community along with presenting campaign awards to our corporate partners.
Thank you to the CEOs, campaign teams and all the people who support United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year.
