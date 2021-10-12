United Way announces Make a Difference Day projects

Make a Difference Day is the most encompassing national day of helping others, a celebration of neighbors helping neighbors. Everyone can participate!
Created by USA Weekend magazine, Make a Difference Day is an annual event that takes place on the fourth Saturday every October. The United Way of Northwest Georgia will host volunteer projects on Thursday, Oct. 14, and the week of Oct. 18-23.
Coming together to make a difference is a great way to improve your community and have fun working alongside your friends and neighbors to accomplish amazing things. Join volunteers in our community on Make a Difference Day and unite with a common mission, to improve the lives of others.
This year marks United Way of Northwest Georgia’s 21st Make a Difference Day. Phenix Flooring is this year’s Make a Difference Day Premier Sponsor. We have additional project sponsors: Shaw Industries, Dalton Utilities, United Way of Northwest Georgia’s Young Leaders Society, the Women’s Leadership Council and Youth United. Through the "Power of Community," 10 volunteer projects will be undertaken in Whitfield and Murray counties:
• Phenix Flooring: Meals on Wheels, Murray County.
• Dalton Utilities: Looper Speech and Hearing Center.
• Shaw Industries: The Salvation Army, Murray County.
• Mohawk Industries: The Salvation Army, Whitfield County.
• Marketing Alliance Group with United Way’s Youth United: Install a Born Learning Trail at Edwards Park.
• United Way Young Leaders Society: Carter Hope Center.
• Young Leaders Society: Install a new Little Free Library at Haig Mill Lake Park.
• United Way Women’s Leadership Council: The GreenHouse
• United Way: Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
• Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup.
Thank you to our Premier Sponsor, Phenix Flooring, and all our project sponsors.
In our 21st year, Make a Difference Day shows that anyone, no matter their age or background, can take action and improve their community. Big or small, every project makes a difference. Whether you plan your own project or join an existing one, coming together on Make a Difference Day increases the strength of our local community and helps make our home a better place.
How will you make a difference this year? Join the United Way of Northwest Georgia and make a difference! You can learn more by visiting www.ourunitedway.org/MDDAY.
