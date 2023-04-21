The United Way of Northwest Georgia honors volunteers in Whitfield and Murray counties whose service has exemplified a commitment to bring hope, promise and opportunity to the lives of others.
Volunteer award winners
Roger Rollins’ commitment to the Family Support Council’s Camp AIM program is inspiring. The Family Support Council is a United Way Community Partner.
Rollins has provided breakfast and lunch meals to youth, staff and volunteers at Camp AIM, a two-week summer day camp for sexually-abused children, for almost 10 years. He also recruits local vendors, restaurants and volunteer servers, and continues to go above and beyond what is asked of him.
“Each one of us receives so much more than we give. The difference between the faces we see on day one of camp versus the bright, confident faces we see at the closing ceremony, will keep us coming back to do this work every year for as long as we are able,” said Rollins. His impact is transformational. Because of his dedication and commitment to his community, we present Rollins with the Connie Woodward Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Whitfield County.
Lori McDaniel gave a total of 670 hours in 2022 to make Murray County a better place. She has given 80-plus hours to the United Way Community Partner Murray County 4-H Youth Leadership Organization. She is a member of their Program Development team, coaches the Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team, and chaperoned the one-week trip to the State Congress speech competition this past summer.
She strives to see the potential in all the 4-H’ers, and truly wants “To Make the Best Better.”
She is the president and treasurer of the Murray Arts Council (MAC). She has given 460-plus hours to MAC to share her love of art with the citizens of Murray County. She truly “Lives United.” Because of her commitment to volunteering and her true example of servant leadership, we present McDaniel with the Elaine Butler Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Murray County.
In honor of the legacy of Elbert Shaw’s commitment to volunteer service and youth development, Shaw Industries annually partners with the United Way of Northwest Georgia to offer two $5,000 scholarships for high school students. The Elbert Shaw Memorial Scholarship seeks to recognize young people who are active, empowered members of our community. The award recipients will be youth who work in cooperation with their peers and community leaders to create positive change in society, including identifying problems and implementing solutions. Tim Baucom, Stephanie Hogshead and Hayley Poillucci presented the scholarships to Anna La and Parth Karande.
Karande is a senior at Dalton High School. His passion for improving lives has led him to devote most of his time to volunteering. He is a member of Dalton High’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), serving as the battalion commander. Under his leadership in JROTC, the team donated hundreds of baby products to Oak Haven and almost a thousand food cans to our local Providence Ministries. They also coordinated a Junior Achievement project with City Park Elementary School, where they tutored elementary students on finance topics through fun learning projects.
Karande has also led volunteering events with the chamber of commerce, United Way, Providence Ministries and the National Honor Society, where they fed almost 3,000 citizens in the community for Thanksgiving and an additional 2,000 citizens on Christmas. He has also led blood drives at Dalton High School, helping to save lives.
Altogether, his work and volunteerism has benefited thousands, from patients, doctors, community and business leaders, elders, people-in-need and nonprofit organizations to fellow students at school, school-sponsored clubs, teachers and school administration. He is working with Dalton High School’s clubs to start new scholarship and recognition opportunities for high-achieving, exceptional students.
In 2022, he collected more than 680 volunteer hours, displaying his dedication to the community. He is continuing his education at either George Washington University, the University of Georgia or the Georgia Institute of Technology, and plans to major in mechanical engineering.
La is a senior at Dalton High School. Her passion for improving lives has led her to devote much of her time to volunteering and creating many of her own volunteer events. Some of her volunteer efforts include:
• Cats Community Clean-Up, where she collected 34 bags of trash to keep it off the streets of our neighborhoods.
• Boys & Girls Club School Supply Trick-or-Treat: She collected more 1,000 school supplies and snacks for youth in low-income families and the Boys & Girls Club.
One of her favorite projects from this year has been her Thankful for Literacy book drive event. In November, she collected more than 300 children's books for United Way's summer reading program and the Books for Change nonprofit organization, going toward promoting early literacy and easier access to these resources. In 2022, she collected more than 160-plus volunteer hours, displaying her commitment to this community. She is looking into several universities that she wants to attend, including Columbia University and Rice University. She is planning to triple major in economics, marketing and international business.
Each year the United Way of Northwest Georgia recognizes a youth member who is taking action to make our community a better place to live and who demonstrates a commitment to United Way’s mission through exceptional volunteer efforts. Poillucci presented the Youth Volunteer of the Year Award to Bryan Lucas.
Lucas is a senior at Southeast Whitfield High School. His passion for improving lives has led him to devote most of his time to volunteering. Through United Way he volunteered to distribute books and lunches to children during the summer. He was able to put almost 4,000 books into the hands of young readers to support healthy summer reading habits for children in this community. He also volunteered at his church’s cleanup day, picking up trash around his neighborhood.
He is a member of the United Way’s Youth United Council. He has volunteered at numerous Youth United volunteer projects. At one project, the Youth United group laid grass seed and straw at a new Habitat for Humanity house.
He has also collected donations and supplies for the Key Club to support animals in shelters during the winter so they stay warm. Throughout Christmas, he collected toys for Salvation Army’s Sharing is Caring event for families in need who are unable to afford Christmas gifts for their children. In 2022, he collected more than 150 volunteer hours, displaying his dedication to the community. He is continuing his education at Columbus State University, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.
The Presidential Volunteer Service Award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action. This spring, the United Way Volunteer Center Cabinet will present 62 Presidential Volunteer Service Awards to students at their school awards banquets. That equals more than 10,620 volunteer hours.
Any individual, family or group can receive presidential recognition for volunteer hours earned during a 12-month period or during the course of a lifetime at home or abroad. The minimum hour requirements for a Presidential Volunteer Service Award are ages 5-10, 26 hours; ages 11-15, 50 hours; and ages 16-25, 100 hours.
If you’re interested in volunteering with the United Way of Northwest Georgia, please visit volunteernwga.org or contact Poillucci at hayley.poillucci@ourunitedway.org.
Visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to give, advocate and volunteer and to view the United Way’s full impact on our local community. Follow the United Way on social: @unitedwaynwga.
