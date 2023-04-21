Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.