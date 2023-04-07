The United Way of Northwest Georgia recently presented its corporate partners with Power of Community Awards. These awards honor hard work and generosity during the last year and celebrate all that we have accomplished together through the “Power of Community.”
Campaign Co-Chairs Piet and Julian Dossche, along with United Way of Northwest Georgia President Amanda Burt, thanked all the CEOs, campaign teams and employees who supported United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering.
In 2022, more than 10,000 people in Whitfield and Murray counties made the decision to donate to the United Way of Northwest Georgia to create a better community where everyone can thrive. On behalf of those individuals and families who will have their lives forever changed by your generosity, we say thank you. Congratulations to all of our award-winning companies.
United Way’s mission is simple: “Improving Lives. Inspiring Donors. Uniting Community.” We connect people in need with people who can help through the building blocks of a good life — education, basic needs and health. More than 40,000 lives are impacted by United Way in Whitfield and Murray counties each year.
At United Way one thing was clear in 2022 as we continued to help our community build a brighter future: You were the driving force behind our work. You changed lives every single day with your generosity. Through the “Power of Community,” you moved our community forward. Whether it was volunteering for one of our service projects, making a gift to our community campaign or lending your voice to advocate for change, your support made a huge difference. Our community is special and powerful when united. United Way is thankful to all the donors, volunteers and community partners who continue to believe in United Way’s mission.
This past year we were grateful to have six new companies joining in support of United Way, either through a corporate gift or an employee campaign. To all the people, organizations and companies of all sizes who stepped up to support United Way in 2022, we thank you for your commitment to making Whitfield and Murray counties a better place for us all. You did not respond with “if” but rather “how” “can I help.” This is what makes our community so special. The “Power of Community” is evident in our community, and we are so lucky to have your continued support.
United Way thanks and recognizes our outgoing committee chairs and board members:
• Piet Dossche, 2022 campaign co-chair
• Julian Dossche, 2022 campaign co-chair
• Juan Martinez, Young Leaders Society co-chair, 2020-22
• Tim Baucom, Board of Directors, 2016-22
• Jeff Browne, Board of Directors, 2016-22
• Sandee Hooper, Board of Directors, 2016-22
• Debbie Macon, Board of Directors, 2018-22
• Kim Thames, Board of Directors, 2017-22
These volunteers have been very dedicated to the mission of United Way. Thank you all for your time and for having a passion for United Way.
Piet and Julian Dossche led a robust campaign and raised more than $4.15 million for our local community. Julian shared, “I want to take a second to thank all the CEOs, our all-star campaign cabinet and all the volunteers at the companies and organizations across Whitfield and Murray counties who signed up to be campaign coordinators. We couldn’t have done it without your hard work and dedication.
“Each year that I’ve been involved with the United Way campaign, and especially this year being the campaign co-chair with my dad, Piet Dossche, I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of this community. It’s been so rewarding to see firsthand just how much this community cares. Our community is remarkable.”
United Way annually awards corporate partners for reaching Strategic Giving Levels, achieving 5-Star Champion status and earning top ranks.
United Way 5-Star Champion Award commitments
• Make a CEO gift and a corporate pledge.
• Choose a dynamic campaign coordinator and team.
• Allow employees to go on United Way Impact Tours.
• Host leadership and company-wide campaign meetings, with dollars up over last year and reported to United Way by October 31.
• Encourage employees to volunteer with United Way.
United Way Strategic Partner levels
• $25,000 Community Champion
• $50,000 Community Collaborator
• $100,000 Community Patron
• $250,000 Community Samaritan
• $500,000 Community Builder
• $1 Million Community Pillar
2021-22 United Way Corporate Awards
• Advanced Insurance Strategies: Small Business Influencer Award
• Americhem: Highest Participation Award
• BDL Advisors: Small Business Influencer Award
• Carpet and Rug Institute: All-Star Award
• City of Dalton: All-Star Award
• Dalton Asic Repair: Newcomer Award
• Dalton Utilities: Community Collaborator Award
• Dorsett Industries: 5-Star Champion and Community Patron Award
• Eclectic 79: Newcomer Award
• Engineered Floors: Community Builder Award
• Family Support Council: All-Star Award
• Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce: All-Star Award
• Hernandez Roofing & Construction and Magañas Liquor: Newcomer Award
• Huali Floors: 5-Star Champion Award
• Marketing Alliance Group: 5-Star Champion, Community Patron, Largest Percentage Growth and Power of Community Award
• Material Handling Inc.: Community Collaborator Award
• Mohawk Industries: Community Builder Award
• Morgan-Lee Supply: Newcomer Award
• Phenix Flooring: 5-Star Champion Award
• Shaw Industries: Community Pillar Award
• Starr Mathews: Newcomer Award
• Textile Management Associates: 5-Star Champion, Community Patron and Largest Dollar Increase Award
• Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.: Community Patron Award
• The Minor Firm: Small Business Influencer Award
• The New Flat Rate: Small Business Influencer Award
• Truist: Community Champion Award
• White’s Collision: Newcomer Award
• Whitfield County Schools: Impact Award
What’s on the horizon for 2023 and how can you get involved? Kevin Wright will follow Piet and Julian Dossche as the 2023 United Way campaign chair. Volunteers interested in helping Wright or companies interested in setting up a new campaign can contact Amy Ross at (706) 529-1592 or amy.ross@ourunitedway.org.
Visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to give, advocate and volunteer and to view United Way’s Annual Impact Report. Don’t miss out — follow us on social media. Search United Way of Northwest Georgia on Facebook or search @UnitedWayNWGA on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok for updates.
