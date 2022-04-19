Thanks to the efforts of Shaw Industries associates, the company has been recognized by the United Way of Northwest Georgia with the 5-Star Champion, Community Pillar and the Largest Dollar Increase Awards for raising over $1.5 million dollars during the 2021 campaign season. Shaw’s United Way Campaign Co-Chairs Amanda Edwards, right, and Scot Davis, left, along with Deanna Mathis, Shaw’s United Way campaign coordinator, led the company to its largest fundraising year ever in 2021. “This record-breaking campaign is a testament to Shaw associates and their dedication to creating a better future for their communities,” according to a Shaw official. Shaw is excited to launch its “Spring into Service” 2022 United Way campaign, with volunteer events planned for associates all month.