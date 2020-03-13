The United Way of Northwest Georgia honored a host of dedicated volunteers for their efforts with awards Tuesday during the organization's annual gala.
Karah Smith, volunteer coordinator for Carter Hope Center, a physician assistant at Dalton Family Practice and a volunteer medical worker at the DEO Clinic, won the Connie Woodward Award for outstanding volunteerism in Whitfield County, a laurel especially meaningful to her because she was a friend of the award's namesake.
"It's very humbling and an honor," said Smith, who also serves on the board for Compassion House. "There are some areas where I have a real passion, health care (being) one," as well as assisting those battling addictions.
Jessica Whealy, who gave nearly 400 hours of service to Murray County 4-H in 2019, claimed the Elaine Butler Award for outstanding volunteerism in Murray County, and volunteering has helped her "sink roots into this community."
"I'm not from this area, so volunteering has been a way for me to make connections," she said. Though "surprised" to receive commendation for her efforts, it serves as "affirmation" of the work she's dedicated herself to both with Murray County 4-H and the Murray Arts Council.
With more and more schools in America cutting or de-emphasizing art, organizations like the Murray Arts Council take on ever-increasing value, she said. "Art can be for everybody."
Christian Heritage School senior Madelyn Tenney and Murray County High School senior Natalie Vance both won the Elbert Shaw Memorial Scholarship, which recognizes youth who lead, serve and excel academically. Tenney, who was also commended as youth volunteer of the year Tuesday, plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in early childhood education, while Vance is heading to the University of North Georgia to major in nursing.
"It means a lot to me to represent my high school and my community, and to share my passion for serving young children," said Tenney, who volunteers at Oak Haven Second Chance Home and Tunnel Hill Elementary. The opportunity to assist at Oak Haven "means a lot," and her time at Tunnel Hill "made me want to be a teacher."
Her father is a pastor, and her mother is a kindergarten teacher, so "watching them my whole life made me want" to volunteer, said Tenney, who started a Key Club at her high school and is the Christian Heritage School Student Council Leader. "They motivate me."
Vance also takes her service cues from her family, she said. "My family taught me to volunteer from a young age."
Vance has been involved with youth volleyball and pre-kindergarten, but her volunteer efforts with Murray County 4-H own special real estate in her heart, she said. With summer camps she's helped out at, for example, "kids have opportunities to see and do things they never would at home."
Last year was a banner one financially for United Way of Northwest Georgia, as the annual campaign collected $4.125 million, said Bob Hardaway, 2019 campaign chairman. With that money, "thousands of lives are being improved in Whitfield and Murray counties."
The United Way focuses on education, including preparing children for kindergarten, helping them read at grade level by third grade, and encouraging on-time graduation with life skills; basic skills, such as attenuating the long-term need for food, housing, and utility assistance by providing education and counseling; and health, like preventative services, said Ken Jackson, the 2018 board chairman for United Way of Northwest Georgia. "The United Way connects people in need with people who can help."
Another award winner Tuesday was Amanda Burt, president of United Way of Northwest Georgia, who was recognized with the special service award for the manner in which she's helped the agency grow during her tenure, among other accomplishments.
It's "humbling" to lead this organization, especially because of how United Way of Northwest Georgia continues to be a leading United Way in the state and country, Burt said. United Way of Northwest Georgia ranks first in the state in per capita giving and fourth in total revenue despite being 10th in population.
United Way of Northwest Georgia is also in the top 10% nationally for revenue, she said. Of course, "we raise the money to do the work."
Among the keys to success for United Way of Northwest Georgia is the fact that contributors trust the organization to make responsible decisions with money, she said. "We impact over 57,000 people in our community."
Several partners received commendations during the banquet, as well.
Brown Industries, Dalton Utilities, Dorsett Industries, Engineered Floors, Marketing Alliance Group, Material Handling Inc., Phoenix Flooring, and Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., were all Five Star Champions. Companies where the CEO supports the campaign with a personal and corporate gift, a United Way team is appointed to lead the employee campaign, employees go on United Way tours to see their investments at work, employees are asked to give, the campaign is up from the prior year, the results are reported to the United Way by Oct. 31, and employees volunteer with United Way are eligible to be Five Star Champions.
Brown Industries also won a Community Collaborator Award, as did Dalton Utilities and Marketing Alliance Group, while Dorsett Industries, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. and Textile Management Associates all took the Community Patron Award. Engineered Floors and Mohawk Industries won Community Builder Awards, while Americhem won the Highest Participation Award. Material Handling Inc., was praised for Largest Percentage Growth.
Furthermore, Browne, Draper and Land won the Small Business Influencer Award, and Floor Productions took the Newcomer Award. John Adams and Bob Goodroe of Dorsett Industries were the campaign coordinators of the year.
In addition, Jonathan Sierra claimed the Above and Beyond Award, a new award this year. Sierra created the Dalton Grand Prix, proceeds from which are donated to United Way of North Georgia.
Finally, Shaw Industries won the Community Pillar Award for raising roughly $2 million, Hardaway said. Shaw continues to be "our largest corporate partner."
Chuck and Jody McClurg will co-chair the 2020 campaign, succeeding Hardaway, while Joe Young will take over for 2019 board chair Kim Thames.
"United Way is very important to me, my family, and our business," Young said. "I look forward to leading the charge in 2020, (so) join me in building a better future for everyone in our community."
