United Way of Northwest Georgia achieves campaign goal

Mike Sanderson and Isabel Pimentel, both of Engineered Floors, led the charge in 2021 as the United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign co-chairs. Seeing the great need in our community, they volunteered to co-chair the campaign.
Sanderson and Pimentel have been huge supporters of United Way. Both have always given generously of their financial resources and of their time.
Co-chairing the campaign during a pandemic was a challenge, but this dynamic duo rose to the occasion. They believe strongly in United Way’s commitment to improving lives and creating lasting change. Having seen firsthand the impact of United Way, they and their team set a goal of $4.125 million.
Their passion for United Way and the people of this community is genuine and evident the moment they begin sharing about United Way. They recently gathered the United Way Campaign Cabinet to celebrate and announce that our community did indeed rise to the occasion during a very challenging year and met the $4.125 million goal. When our community was in crisis, United Way was there. Thanks to you, the work continues.
“I have always been inspired by our community and this year was no exception, with the guidance and support of United Way we were able to meet our campaign goal and provide those essential needs to individuals and families throughout Dalton and the surrounding areas," said Sanderson. "Both Isabel and I would like to express our appreciation to the members of our Campaign Cabinet. It is through their commitment to our community and United Way that we were able to meet this year’s goal of $4.125 million.
"We would also like to thank our generous business partners who have continued to support United Way despite the challenges that we continue to face. Isabel and I could not be prouder of our community for passionately bringing people together to improve lives, inspire donors and unite (the) community.”
United Way President Amanda Burt shared, “Our major donors have continued to step up and stood steadfast in their support of United Way and our mission. A diverse group of over 10,021 donors reflecting our community also came forward to help their friends, neighbors and coworkers when help was needed most.
"Our loyal corporate partners have continued to step up to ensure United Way of Northwest Georgia has the financial support to provide vital community services to those in need. The power of our community to support one another is unmatched. We are thankful to live in a community where a giving spirit is an integral part of everyday life.”
During the campaign, companies and individual donors across the community joined forces, showing just how strong the "Power of a Community United" is. United Way improves the lives of more than 50,000 individuals and families in Whitfield and Murray counties each year. United Way connects people in need with people who can help in Northwest Georgia.
The 2021 United Way Campaign Cabinet members included Sanderson and Pimentel; Zack Adamson, Engineered Floors; Amy Anderson, Amy Anderson Human Resource Consulting; Mike Andersen, Garland Rug; Mitchell Boggs, Textile Management Associates; Amy Cole, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty; Piet Dossche, Dossche Holdings; Matt Eicholtz, JMW Inc.; Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries Inc.; Zac Long, Huali Floors; Chuck McClurg, Shaw Industries Inc.; Marianne Murry, Engineered Floors; David Pennington IV, Advanced Insurance Systems; Bart Rich, Carpet Industry Clearing House; Pete Sigmon, Shaw retiree; Karen Townsend, community volunteer; Terry Wilson, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.; Kevin Wright, Marketing Alliance Group; Joe Young, Engineered Floors; and Will Young, Engineered Floors.
Please join Sanderson, Pimentel, Burt, Tim Baucom, 2021 board chair, and Landon Hair, 2022 board chair, for United Way’s Virtual Annual Meeting Celebration on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. We will be celebrating and thanking our community along with presenting campaign awards to our corporate partners.
Thank you to the CEOs, campaign teams and all the individuals who support United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year. Live United!
