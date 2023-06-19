The United Way of Northwest Georgia is mobilizing more than 40 volunteers into action to make a difference on Tuesday and Thursday for United Way Day of Action, an annual event that galvanizes the caring power of volunteers to create positive change across the world.
Traditionally held on or around June 21, United Way Day of Action brings volunteers of all ages together to make our community stronger.
“United Way Day of Action supports the work that we undertake every day, specifically our education work. We want to ‘Keep Kids Thriving’ this summer. Read United is a year-round series of programs that aim to improve childhood literacy for all children in Whitfield and Murray counties. The most visible of these programs is Keep Kids Thriving. Every summer United Way partners with local school systems, volunteers and community leaders to give free books to hundreds of children and their families in our local community,” said Amanda Burt, president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
“We’re mobilizing volunteers of all ages to improve lives here in our local community. We are volunteering all summer to Keep Kids Thriving,” said Hayley Poillucci, Volunteer Center manager, United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Through volunteerism, charitable giving or advocacy, United Way mobilizes our local community so everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive.
Some examples of Day of Action activities in Whitfield and Murray counties include:
• United Way’s partnership with Whitfield County Schools’ Power Lunch program.
• United Way’s partnership with Dalton Public Schools’ Big Red Reads program.
• United Way’s partnership with the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
• Little Free Library restock and install.
“It’s all part of a strategy to mobilize people around building a stronger Northwest Georgia. We focus on the education, basic needs and health of every person in our local community,” said Mike Sanderson, United Way of Northwest Georgia board chairman.
Want to get involved? Please contact Poillucci at Hayley.poillucci@ourunitedway.org or (706) 529-1591 to volunteer. Visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to give, advocate and volunteer. Search United Way of Northwest Georgia on Facebook or search @UnitedWayNWGA on Instagram, Linkedin, YouTube and TikTok for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.