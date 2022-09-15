Piet and Julian Dossche, United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign co-chairs, announced the 2022-2023 campaign goal of $4.15 million for Whitfield and Murray counties at the Kickoff Party and CEO Trike Race Tuesday night at Burr Performing Arts Park.
Local CEOs raced to the finish line at the tenth annual CEO Trike Race, with Dorsett Industries winning the race. Congratulations!
United Way annually impacts education, basic needs and health of over 47,000 people in our local community. The mission is simple: Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community.
“This year’s goal is our largest yet," Piet Dossche said. "We want to ensure that needs are continuing to be met in our community."
United Way President Amanda Burt said: “Each year United Way of Northwest Georgia has dynamic leaders to spearhead our campaign. This year is no exception. Piet and Julian raised their hand to lead the charge and assembled a team of committed and determined individuals who have reached out to their friends and colleagues to ask for their support. I have no doubt our record-breaking goal of $4.15 million will be met. United Way’s success is an important part of our community’s overall success."
United Way Board Chair Landon Hair said: “United Way is here serving our community when you need us most. We are a strong, vibrant and diverse community. We are a community that steps up to help our neighbors in times of need — by lending a hand, by giving of our financial resources to someone with a need greater than our own, and by doing whatever it takes to ensure our community thrives. United Way is important to me and our community, and I’m proud to be a part of the team."
Over 35 United Way volunteers annually analyze the needs of the community, making sure your gift meets the most critical needs in the most efficient and effective way.
“We all benefit when you give to United Way of Northwest Georgia," Julian Dossche said. "Your dollars stay local and go to where they make the biggest impact, so our neighbors don’t go hungry, children have safe places to learn and grow, and struggling families can make ends meet. Right now, we all have the opportunity to make Whitfield and Murray counties a better place."
