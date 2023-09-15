Kevin Wright, United Way of Northwest Georgia Campaign chairman, announced the 2023-24 Campaign goal of $4.155 million for Whitfield and Murray counties at the Kickoff Party and CEO Trike Race recently at Burr Park.
Local CEOs raced to the finish line at the 11th annual CEO Trike Race, with Dorsett Industries winning the race. Congratulations!
United Way annually impacts the education, basic needs and health of more than 40,000 people in our local community. The mission is simple: “Improving Lives. Inspiring Donors. Uniting Community.”
“It takes all of us working together to win for our community. We all want to ensure that needs are continuing to be met in our community. I’m excited to see where the rest of this year takes us,” said Wright.
“Each year United Way of Northwest Georgia has dynamic leaders to spearhead our campaign. This year is no exception. Kevin raised his hand to lead the charge and assembled a team of committed and determined individuals who have reached out to their friends and colleagues to ask for their support. I have no doubt our record-breaking goal of $4.155 million will be met. United Way’s success is an important part of our community’s overall success,” said United Way President Amanda Burt.
“We are a strong, vibrant and diverse community. We are a community that steps up to help our neighbors in times of need by lending a hand, by giving of our financial resources to someone with a need greater than our own and by doing whatever it takes to ensure our community thrives. United Way is important to me and our community, and I’m proud to be a part of the team,” said United Way board Chairman Mike Sanderson.
More than 35 United Way volunteers annually analyze the needs of the community, making sure your gift meets the most critical needs in the most efficient and effective way.
“We all benefit when you give to United Way of Northwest Georgia. Your dollars stay local and go to where they make the biggest impact. The funds will be used for local United Way programs that provide mentors for kids, nourish our elderly by delivering Meals on Wheels to their homes and give shelter to families struggling to meet their basic needs. Right now, we all have the opportunity to make Whitfield and Murray counties a better place,” said Wright.
United Way Campaign Cabinet 2023
Kevin Wright, Campaign chairman, Marketing Alliance Group
Zack Adamson, Engineered Floors
Blake Adcock, Adcock Financial
Isaiah Bosma, Mayo Products
Mikayla Cass, Barrett Properties
Shane Day, Textile Rubber and Chemical Tiarco
Julian Dossche, IFC Floors
Matt Eicholtz, JMW Inc
Maria Feliciano, Marketing Alliance Group
David Gregg, Bank OZK
Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries
Lance Lewis, Direct Packaging
Zac Long, community volunteer
Deanna Mathis, Shaw Industries
John Patterson, Material Handling Inc.
Gage Peeples, United Surface Solutions
Dave Pennington, Advanced Insurance Solutions
Pete Sigmon, Shaw Industries retiree
Karen Townsend, community volunteer
Greg Wrenn, IFC Floors
2023 CEO Trike Race teams
• Dalton Utilities: Gabe Riley, Dexter Stamper, Jennifer Arana and Jose Alatorre.
• Mannington Phenix: Maria Garcia, Alex Bautista, Chase Carscallen (CEO for the day) and Eric Sandoval.
• Mohawk Industries: Justin Knowles, Stephen Stone, Tony Olvera and Matthew Olsen.
• Carpets of Dalton: Bryan Peeples, Gage Peeples, Asa Peeples and Rhett Peeples.
• Engineered Floors: Craig Brock, Rob Neal, Jammie White and Baylee Ridley.
• Shaw Industries: Wayne Gerber, Matt Ross, Chuck McClurg and Emily Sane.
• Murray County Schools: Andrea Morrow, Blake Lawson, Kim Ridley and Nick Amonett.
• Marketing Alliance Group: Kevin Wright, Scott Proctor, Stuart Nelson and Landon Hair.
• Cargill: Steven Morrs, Dustin Jones, Maurice Butler and Jack Overby.
• Material Handling Inc.: Chris Sain, Alonna Brown, Cristian Valladares and Chris Johnson.
• Dorsett Industries: Paul Caldwell, Eric Currier, Keven Diaz and Chris Bias.
• Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office: Tammy Silvers, Brandon Fincher, Vinnie Schaub and Nathan Cepto.
• IFC Floors + Dossche Holdings: Julian Dossche, William Dossche, Parker Ryals and Jacob Lawson.
• Dalton Public Schools: Matt Phillips, Jeffery Hutchinson, Seth Hutchinson and Jessica Ashlock.
