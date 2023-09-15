NOI

Kevin Wright, United Way of Northwest Georgia Campaign chairman, announced the 2023-24 Campaign goal of $4.155 million for Whitfield and Murray counties at the Kickoff Party and CEO Trike Race recently at Burr Park.

Local CEOs raced to the finish line at the 11th annual CEO Trike Race, with Dorsett Industries winning the race. Congratulations!

United Way annually impacts the education, basic needs and health of more than 40,000 people in our local community. The mission is simple: “Improving Lives. Inspiring Donors. Uniting Community.”

“It takes all of us working together to win for our community. We all want to ensure that needs are continuing to be met in our community. I’m excited to see where the rest of this year takes us,” said Wright.

“Each year United Way of Northwest Georgia has dynamic leaders to spearhead our campaign. This year is no exception. Kevin raised his hand to lead the charge and assembled a team of committed and determined individuals who have reached out to their friends and colleagues to ask for their support. I have no doubt our record-breaking goal of $4.155 million will be met. United Way’s success is an important part of our community’s overall success,” said United Way President Amanda Burt.

“We are a strong, vibrant and diverse community. We are a community that steps up to help our neighbors in times of need by lending a hand, by giving of our financial resources to someone with a need greater than our own and by doing whatever it takes to ensure our community thrives. United Way is important to me and our community, and I’m proud to be a part of the team,” said United Way board Chairman Mike Sanderson.

More than 35 United Way volunteers annually analyze the needs of the community, making sure your gift meets the most critical needs in the most efficient and effective way.

“We all benefit when you give to United Way of Northwest Georgia. Your dollars stay local and go to where they make the biggest impact. The funds will be used for local United Way programs that provide mentors for kids, nourish our elderly by delivering Meals on Wheels to their homes and give shelter to families struggling to meet their basic needs. Right now, we all have the opportunity to make Whitfield and Murray counties a better place,” said Wright.

Visit www.ourunitedway.org to join the movement.

United Way Campaign Cabinet 2023

Kevin Wright, Campaign chairman, Marketing Alliance Group

Zack Adamson, Engineered Floors

Blake Adcock, Adcock Financial

Isaiah Bosma, Mayo Products

Mikayla Cass, Barrett Properties

Shane Day, Textile Rubber and Chemical Tiarco

Julian Dossche, IFC Floors

Matt Eicholtz, JMW Inc

Maria Feliciano, Marketing Alliance Group

David Gregg, Bank OZK

Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries

Lance Lewis, Direct Packaging

Zac Long, community volunteer

Deanna Mathis, Shaw Industries

John Patterson, Material Handling Inc.

Gage Peeples, United Surface Solutions

Dave Pennington, Advanced Insurance Solutions

Pete Sigmon, Shaw Industries retiree

Karen Townsend, community volunteer

Greg Wrenn, IFC Floors

2023 CEO Trike Race teams

• Dalton Utilities: Gabe Riley, Dexter Stamper, Jennifer Arana and Jose Alatorre.

• Mannington Phenix: Maria Garcia, Alex Bautista, Chase Carscallen (CEO for the day) and Eric Sandoval.

• Mohawk Industries: Justin Knowles, Stephen Stone, Tony Olvera and Matthew Olsen.

• Carpets of Dalton: Bryan Peeples, Gage Peeples, Asa Peeples and Rhett Peeples.

• Engineered Floors: Craig Brock, Rob Neal, Jammie White and Baylee Ridley.

• Shaw Industries: Wayne Gerber, Matt Ross, Chuck McClurg and Emily Sane.

• Murray County Schools: Andrea Morrow, Blake Lawson, Kim Ridley and Nick Amonett.

• Marketing Alliance Group: Kevin Wright, Scott Proctor, Stuart Nelson and Landon Hair.

• Cargill: Steven Morrs, Dustin Jones, Maurice Butler and Jack Overby.

• Material Handling Inc.: Chris Sain, Alonna Brown, Cristian Valladares and Chris Johnson.

• Dorsett Industries: Paul Caldwell, Eric Currier, Keven Diaz and Chris Bias.

• Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office: Tammy Silvers, Brandon Fincher, Vinnie Schaub and Nathan Cepto.

• IFC Floors + Dossche Holdings: Julian Dossche, William Dossche, Parker Ryals and Jacob Lawson.

• Dalton Public Schools: Matt Phillips, Jeffery Hutchinson, Seth Hutchinson and Jessica Ashlock.

